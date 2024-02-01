The European Union put Orban in his place: 50 billion euros have been allocated to Ukraine
The European Union put Orban in his place: 50 billion euros have been allocated to Ukraine
On February 1, in Brussels, the European Union approved financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euro. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that 27 EU countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with financial assistance in the amount of 50 billion euros. Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed the package.
The newly approved package of financial assistance to Ukraine, which is designed for several years, guarantees long-term financing for Ukraine, Michel noted.
It should be noted that for a long time this decision was sabotaged by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Today, he was given an ultimatum to support the package of assistance to Ukraine or he will be deprived of the right to vote in the European Union. Judging by the expression on Orban's face on the photo from the meeting of EU leaders, he was lowered from heaven to earth, indicating his place.
-
- In World
- 1 February 2024 14:46
-
Politics
-
- 2 February 2024, 12:16
The United States on Thursday reacted to the recent reshuffle in the Georgian government. "We’re obviously aware of the formation of a new government and the discussions coming up in parliament," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent.
-
- 2 February 2024, 12:15
The State Department said on Thursday it's aware of the extension of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva's detention in Russia and remains 'deeply concerned' about this matter, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 2 February 2024, 11:56
In connection with the arrest of the management and journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media", the media outlet's work will be continued by a new team of journalists from Europe. "Over the past three months, the management and the entire editorial staff of "Abzas Media" have been arrested on charges of 'smuggling'. Those who cooperated with us have been subjected to pressures, blocking of bank accounts and ban on leaving the country," reads a statement on "Abzas Media"s Facebook page.
-
- 2 February 2024, 11:21
The United States on Thursday 'welcomed' the EU leaders' deal to provide $54 billion in aid to Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s aggression, the State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Millers told TURAN's Washington correspondent.
Leave a review