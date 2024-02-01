The European Union put Orban in his place: 50 billion euros have been allocated to Ukraine

On February 1, in Brussels, the European Union approved financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euro. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that 27 EU countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with financial assistance in the amount of 50 billion euros. Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed the package.

The newly approved package of financial assistance to Ukraine, which is designed for several years, guarantees long-term financing for Ukraine, Michel noted.

It should be noted that for a long time this decision was sabotaged by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Today, he was given an ultimatum to support the package of assistance to Ukraine or he will be deprived of the right to vote in the European Union. Judging by the expression on Orban's face on the photo from the meeting of EU leaders, he was lowered from heaven to earth, indicating his place.