Illegal import of jewelry has been prevented
Illegal import of jewelry has been prevented
Customs officers prevented the illegal import of a large amount of jewelry into the country at the Baku airport. So, two Azerbaijanis, passengers of the Istanbul-Baku flight, handed 31 bundles of jewelry to a toilet cleaner before the passport check point, so that he hid them in garbage and napkins.
During the inspection, these bundles were discovered. There were hidden gold items with a total weight of 8.4 kg. An investigation into the fact is ongoing, the message of the Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
-
-
- In World
- 1 February 2024 14:54
Social
-
- 1 February 2024, 16:43
In a polarizing turn of events, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission's midterm report on Azerbaijan's early presidential elections has ignited varied responses from stakeholders.
-
- 1 February 2024, 16:09
An unauthorized departure of an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Baku on January 28 has prompted an investigation, as reported by Indian media. Flight No. 6E 1803, en route from Delhi to Baku, reportedly witnessed the pilots disregarding instructions from the Air Traffic Control Service (ATC) regarding the established departure queue. For reasons yet unknown, the aircraft ascended without proper permission.
-
- 1 February 2024, 16:04
The joint project of Azercell and the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan has been honored with the "Epica Awards," marking the first time in the history of advertising and marketing in Azerbaijan for this award. The "White Suits Girls Best" project received medals in two categories at the Epica Awards festival, judged by 115 journalists specializing in marketing and communications. The project won a silver award in the "Communications and Public Services" category and the bronze in the "Sports Advertising Campaign" category. It is worth noting that this is the first time a project representing Azerbaijan has been honored at this festival.
-
- 1 February 2024, 14:29
On February 2, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation; south-westerly, moderate wind. The air temperature is +1+4 at night, +6+9 degrees during the day. No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country; easterly wind, and fog in some places. In the lowlands at night from -3 frost to +2, in the daytime + 5 + 10 degrees.
Leave a review