Illegal import of jewelry has been prevented

Customs officers prevented the illegal import of a large amount of jewelry into the country at the Baku airport. So, two Azerbaijanis, passengers of the Istanbul-Baku flight, handed 31 bundles of jewelry to a toilet cleaner before the passport check point, so that he hid them in garbage and napkins.

During the inspection, these bundles were discovered. There were hidden gold items with a total weight of 8.4 kg. An investigation into the fact is ongoing, the message of the Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.