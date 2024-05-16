The European Union will block Georgia's application for membership due to the law on “foreign agents”

Georgia's application to join the European Union will be frozen if the law on "foreign agents" is finally adopted, the Financial Times reports, citing EU officials. "We made it very clear that this would stop the negotiations," the source said. "The Georgian government knows what the outcome will be." According to sources, if the law comes into force, Brussels' decision to start negotiations with Georgia on joining the EU will be postponed indefinitely.

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament approved in the third and final reading a bill on "foreign agents" initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party. 84 deputies voted “for”, and 30 voted “against”. Now the document will be sent to Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili for signature. Earlier, she promised to veto, while the parliamentary majority has enough votes to push through the bill. A final vote is expected in the coming weeks.