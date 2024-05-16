The results of the visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan
The results of the visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan and Belarus have agreed to increase trade and economic cooperation and industrial cooperation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
The talk is about industrial cooperation, the creation of joint ventures in Belarus and Azerbaijan and the increase in the potential of joint ventures that have already been established, primarily in mechanical engineering, Aliyev said.
One of the topics of the talks was security in the region, in the CIS area. "The situation in the world is changing quite quickly and, as a rule, in a negative direction. New conflicts and new pockets of instability are emerging. Unfortunately, existing conflicts, as a rule, are not resolved," Aliyev said.
In turn, Alexander Lukashenko offered assistance in the post-war reconstruction of the liberated territories. According to him, Ilham Aliyev supported this proposal. Belarus also offers Azerbaijan to create joint productions of medicines, elevators, railway equipment, and create joint agricultural complexes and farms in agriculture. This is especially true for territories that need to be revived, Lukashenko noted and added that Belarus is ready to build wooden houses on the revived lands of Azerbaijan.
Following the talks between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus, Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Lukashenko, a package of documents was signed on May 16:
Intergovernmental Protocol on the Mutual Application of Electronic Systems of Certification of Origin of Goods;
Protocols on cooperation in veterinary medicine and in the field of quarantine and plant protection;
Action plan for the development of cooperation in the field of tourism for 2024-2025;
Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of competition policy, public procurement, consumer protection and advertising.
Another memorandum of understanding concerns the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan.
Politics
-
On May 15, activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elkhan Aliyev announced a dry hunger strike in a new detention center in the village of Umbaki.
-
- 16 May 2024, 17:49
On May 16, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced three rulings and decisions on Azerbaijan, the legal information website reports https://aihmaz.org /. In the case of “Azadlig” Newspaper and Ganimat Zahidov v. Azerbaijan, the complaint concerned a court decision against an opposition publication for publishing an article titled "The Secret of cheap meat in the Ministry of Defense."
-
- 16 May 2024, 16:40
Today, the Ganja Court of Appeal has completed consideration of the complaint of Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev), the head of the demokratik.az site on the sentence of imprisonment for 6.5 years. As Narimanoglu Arzu Rzayeva's wife told Turan, After a formal trial, the court announced the verdict in the absence of a lawyer, leaving the verdict of the first instance unchanged, Narimanoglu’s wife Arzu Rzayeva told Turan.
-
The Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice informed about the results of Alesker Mammadli's tests, which were taken from him on April 26. "The letter indicates that the hormone level in Alesker Mammadli's blood is normal," lawyer Agil Laidj said. It is also claimed that a consultation was held with an oncologist and it was established that "the oncological process is not monitored."
Leave a review