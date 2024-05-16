The results of the visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Belarus have agreed to increase trade and economic cooperation and industrial cooperation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The talk is about industrial cooperation, the creation of joint ventures in Belarus and Azerbaijan and the increase in the potential of joint ventures that have already been established, primarily in mechanical engineering, Aliyev said.

One of the topics of the talks was security in the region, in the CIS area. "The situation in the world is changing quite quickly and, as a rule, in a negative direction. New conflicts and new pockets of instability are emerging. Unfortunately, existing conflicts, as a rule, are not resolved," Aliyev said.

In turn, Alexander Lukashenko offered assistance in the post-war reconstruction of the liberated territories. According to him, Ilham Aliyev supported this proposal. Belarus also offers Azerbaijan to create joint productions of medicines, elevators, railway equipment, and create joint agricultural complexes and farms in agriculture. This is especially true for territories that need to be revived, Lukashenko noted and added that Belarus is ready to build wooden houses on the revived lands of Azerbaijan.

Following the talks between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus, Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Lukashenko, a package of documents was signed on May 16:

Intergovernmental Protocol on the Mutual Application of Electronic Systems of Certification of Origin of Goods;

Protocols on cooperation in veterinary medicine and in the field of quarantine and plant protection;

Action plan for the development of cooperation in the field of tourism for 2024-2025;

Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of competition policy, public procurement, consumer protection and advertising.

Another memorandum of understanding concerns the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan.