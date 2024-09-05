The government of Azerbaijan has acknowledged violations of the rights of PFPA activists
Today, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced its decision in the case of "Ahmedov and others v. Azerbaijan." The complaint concerned illegalities during administrative arrests of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (PFPA) activists Niyamaddin Ahmedov, Faig Amirov, Elnur Yusubov, and Elnur Hasanov, as well as restrictions on their freedom of assembly. The government admitted to violating Article 5 (right to liberty and security) of the European Convention on Human Rights.
According to the Strasbourg court's decision, the authorities must pay compensation of €1,125 each to Ahmedov and Amirov, and €2,025 each to Yusubov and Hasanov. It should be noted that Ahmedov and Hasanov are currently imprisoned on other charges.
In the case of "Ibrahimov and others v. Azerbaijan," where the complainants were also opposition figures, the parties reached a settlement. The government must pay €2,850 each to Javid Ibrahimov, Suleyman Maharramov, Nijat Abdullayev, Bakhtiyar Yusubov, and Baba Suleymanov. They also complained about unjustified administrative arrests and restrictions on their freedom of assembly.
