Wind in the capital, and rain in the mountains
On August 6, in Baku, the weather will be overcast with no precipitation. The wind will be north-western and gusty. The temperature will be +19 to +23°C at night, and +26 to +29°C during the day. In the mountainous regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected. There will be fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind will be western and gusty. In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +25 to +30°C during the day, while in the mountains, it will be +18 to +22°C.
- 5 September 2024, 17:35
On 4 September, Bakcell, the country's fastest mobile operator, together with Baku City Circuit Operations Company, organised a breakfast for journalists. At the meeting, representatives of Bakcell and Baku City Circuit Operations Company spoke in detail about the importance of holding motor racing competitions in Azerbaijan and answered journalists' questions.
- 5 September 2024, 13:15
Owing to the accelerated spread of monkeypox in various countries of the world, preventive measures are expected to be taken in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Health reports.
- 4 September 2024, 16:18
Buy a new HONOR device and get a 50% discount on “SuperSən” tariff plans As the new school year approaches, Azercell offers more affordable HONOR smartphones and “SuperSən” tariff packages! The leading mobile operator announces a new campaign providing more accessible data and voice services.
- 4 September 2024, 15:45
It has been three days since the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan concluded. The leading candidates in all 125 districts have already been announced. However, there have been ongoing complaints regarding several districts.
