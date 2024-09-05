Wind in the capital, and  rain in the mountains

On August 6, in Baku, the weather will be overcast with no precipitation. The wind will be north-western and gusty. The temperature will be +19 to +23°C at night, and +26 to +29°C during the day. In the mountainous regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected. There will be fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind will be western and gusty. In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +25 to +30°C during the day, while in the mountains, it will be +18 to +22°C.