The investigation into Tofiq Yagublu has been completed

On May 15, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Tofig Yagublu, a member of the National Council of the “Musavat” Party and the Democratic Forces, was completed, his daughter Nigar Khazi told Turan.

"On May 15, the investigator in this case, Abdullah Jalilli, announced that the investigation was officially completed. Lawyers Agyl Laidj and Nemat Kerimli will get acquainted with the investigation materials next week," she said. According to Nigar Khazi, the father denies the accusations. In turn, the investigative body has not yet announced that the preliminary investigation has been completed.

Tofiq Yagublu was arrested on December 14, 2023 on charges of fraud, falsification and illegal production of official documents and the use of forged documents. Yagublu rejected all the accusations as falsified. The politician has been repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.