The landscaping works in the Khagani Park, also known as Malakan Garden, located in the center of Baku, have been completed.

On September 14, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the park. According to the Head of the Baku City Executive Power, Eldar Azizov, the park's area was expanded during the renovation. Additionally, the roads on Rasul Rza, Gogol, and Khagani Streets surrounding this recreational area were converted into pedestrian zones. The park, covering an area of 1.4 hectares, has been enhanced with landscaping, lighting, modern benches, and a children’s play area. Restoration and repair work has also been carried out on the facades of residential buildings around the park.