A sharp decrease in crime has been recorded in Azerbaijan during the first seven months of 2024, marking a significant achievement in the country’s efforts to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency. According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 18,518 crimes were registered from January to July 2024, which is 21.7% less than the same period in 2023.

The Ministry attributed the decline in crime to coordinated efforts by authorities to combat serious offenses. Among the most notable improvements were the 21.7% reduction in serious and especially serious crimes, an 11.4% decrease in property crimes, and a 38.9% drop in theft.

“This reflects the growing capabilities of Azerbaijan’s law enforcement agencies and their closer cooperation with local communities,” a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated. “By strengthening our efforts to dismantle criminal networks and raising public awareness, we have created an environment where crime is significantly less prevalent.”

Law enforcement agencies reported solving 94.5% of all registered crimes, which is a substantial success rate compared to many regional counterparts. Special attention was given to the fight against organized crime, resulting in the dismantling of 356 criminal groups, including 119 involved in serious criminal activity.

Alongside these efforts, authorities intensified their crackdown on drug-related offenses. More than 2,844 kilograms of illegal drugs were seized, and over 296 tons of narcotic plants were destroyed during this period.

These statistics indicate that Azerbaijan’s strategy to reduce crime and enhance security is producing results. However, analysts warn that maintaining these improvements will require ongoing investment in law enforcement and broader judicial reforms.

“While the figures show clear progress, the challenge will be to sustain this momentum in the long term. Structural reforms in the legal and judicial sectors will be key to ensuring that crime levels remain under control,” noted a local expert familiar with the country’s law enforcement system.