  • Sunday, 15 September 2024
Fatma Sattarova has passed away

Fatma Sattarova has passed away

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Fatma Sattarova has passed away

Fatma Sattarova, a prominent public figure and chairperson of the Azerbaijan War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans Organization, has passed away at the age of 102.

As one of the few surviving veterans of World War II in Azerbaijan, Sattarova continued her public work nearly until the end of her life. She was honored with numerous awards from both the USSR and Azerbaijan, including the Order of "Istiglal."

