Fatma Sattarova has passed away
Fatma Sattarova, a prominent public figure and chairperson of the Azerbaijan War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans Organization, has passed away at the age of 102.
As one of the few surviving veterans of World War II in Azerbaijan, Sattarova continued her public work nearly until the end of her life. She was honored with numerous awards from both the USSR and Azerbaijan, including the Order of "Istiglal."
Social
14 September 2024 10:57
Social
14 September 2024, 13:37
Changeable cloudiness weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on September 15. In the morning, there is a chance of brief rain showers in some suburban areas, and a moderate northeast wind will blow. The air temperature will range from +19 to +22°C at night and from +26 to +29°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
14 September 2024, 10:57
In the first seven months of 2024, Azerbaijan ramped up its efforts to combat drug addiction and the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, with significant results reported by the State Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking. A comprehensive analysis conducted by the permanent working group of the commission has revealed both successes and ongoing challenges in the country’s battle against narcotics.
14 September 2024, 10:17
A sharp decrease in crime has been recorded in Azerbaijan during the first seven months of 2024, marking a significant achievement in the country’s efforts to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency. According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 18,518 crimes were registered from January to July 2024, which is 21.7% less than the same period in 2023.
13 September 2024, 16:57
As part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bakcell invites all fans to visit its stand at the Seaside Boulevard, showcasing innovative solutions.
