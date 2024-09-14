In the first seven months of 2024, Azerbaijan ramped up its efforts to combat drug addiction and the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, with significant results reported by the State Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking. A comprehensive analysis conducted by the permanent working group of the commission has revealed both successes and ongoing challenges in the country’s battle against narcotics.

According to data, law enforcement agencies uncovered 6,458 drug-related crimes between January and July 2024. Of these, 1,974 were linked to the illegal sale of narcotics, while 4,313 involved the unlawful acquisition and possession of drugs. Additionally, 168 cases of illegal cultivation of narcotic crops were identified, along with three other types of crimes.

The volume of narcotics seized from illegal trafficking during this period was substantial, with a total of 4,299 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances confiscated. This included 443 kg of heroin, 3,477 kg of marijuana, and over 103 kg of opium. Authorities also seized 13,568 methadone tablets and 7,902 cannabis bushes. The total value of these confiscations is estimated at 115.7 million AZN.

"These figures underscore the ongoing success of our comprehensive operational measures. We have not only dismantled criminal networks but also disrupted the supply chains of narcotic substances," a representative of the security authorities stated. "However, the persistent trafficking routes, especially from neighboring countries, continue to present a challenge."

Despite the tightened land border controls in response to regional instability, drug trafficking remains an issue. Iran, in particular, continues to play a significant role in the supply of synthetic drugs to Azerbaijan. Experts estimate that up to 95% of the narcotics circulating in Azerbaijan come from Iran, highlighting the difficulties of curbing the drug flow despite enhanced border security.

The fight against drug smuggling remains a top priority. Law enforcement agencies uncovered 157 smuggling cases, confiscating over 1.5 tons of narcotics, including methadone and psychotropic substances. An additional 199 crimes were committed by organized groups, leading to the seizure of over 1.3 tons of narcotic drugs from these operations. Previously convicted individuals were also responsible for a significant portion of the crimes, with 1.7 tons of narcotics seized from repeat offenders.

However, the number of cases identified in the first seven months of 2024 has seen a decline compared to the same period in 2023. The total number of individuals brought to justice for drug-related crimes decreased by 595, indicating some positive trends. Additionally, the weight of highly potent drugs, including heroin, hashish, and psychotropic substances, seized from illicit trafficking dropped by significant margins.

In an effort to eliminate the existing stockpile of narcotics, on April 16-17, the Commission for the Destruction of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances oversaw the burning of over 3.4 tons of drugs, methadone tablets, and cannabis plants. A second round of destruction took place in July, where an additional 248 kg of drugs stored by state agencies were incinerated.

Challenges Amid Success

While Azerbaijan’s fight against drug trafficking has yielded results, questions remain regarding the complicity of certain domestic actors. Accusations of official involvement in drug trafficking raise concerns about the integrity of the country’s law enforcement efforts. According to analysts, while the closure of borders has not significantly reduced drug trafficking, it may have forced traffickers to adopt new methods and routes, making detection more complex.

"The routes remain active, and we are seeing shifts in the patterns of trafficking," said a local security expert. "Border closures have not led to a significant decline in drug smuggling, which implies that traffickers are finding alternative ways to operate, often with help from within the country."

Despite the complexities, the government continues to push forward with its initiatives. As of July, 4,400 individuals had been held criminally responsible for drug-related offenses, including 43 foreign nationals. The seized narcotics from these foreign offenders amounted to 110 kg.

In terms of public health, 1,609 individuals were sent to the Republican Narcological Center for medical examinations, with over 1,000 confirmed as drug users. Measures are being taken to address their rehabilitation as part of the broader fight against drug addiction in Azerbaijan.