The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced an escalation on the border with Armenia
On March 31, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issued a threatening statement, which reads:
“Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border is observed.
Last days, there has been a further activation of revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war, rise of aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan to the high level and increase of the number of provocative information focused on aggravating the situation in the information environment in preparation for sabotage attempts.
We warn that in case of any attempt of military provocation by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, it will be resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijan Army.
We once again declare that Armenia and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and any possible provocation”.
A day earlier, video footage of the movement of a large amount of military equipment and personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces in the area of the settlement of Yeraskh, which is in close proximity to the border with Nakhchivan, appeared on the Internet.
Politics
-
- 1 April 2024, 00:34
In the course of the municipal elections in Türkıye, the ruling party of the automatic transmission, led by President Erdogan, was defeated. In most municipalities of the country, representatives of the Opposition Party of CHP, the Republican -People's Party, won.
-
Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently escalated following statements by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry about the alleged build-up of Armenian troops along the border with Nakhchivan. In response, the Armenian Defense Ministry quickly denied these allegations, describing these movements as routine military exercises aimed at honing the skills of novice drivers in the Armenian Armed Forces.
-
- 30 March 2024, 14:59
Human remains were found in the city of Khojaly during excavations carried out as part of the restoration work on March 28. Fragments of bones and human remains were found in the town of Galaderesi in the city of Khojaly, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.
-
- 30 March 2024, 14:12
On March 29, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of “Channel-13” Internet television journalist Shamo Eminov for an extension of the pre-trial detention period for two months, his lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. According to him, during the court session, the defense pointed out the absence of material and procedural grounds for detaining the journalist.
