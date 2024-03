The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced an escalation on the border with Armenia

On March 31, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issued a threatening statement, which reads:

“Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border is observed.

Last days, there has been a further activation of revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war, rise of aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan to the high level and increase of the number of provocative information focused on aggravating the situation in the information environment in preparation for sabotage attempts.

We warn that in case of any attempt of military provocation by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, it will be resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijan Army.

We once again declare that Armenia and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and any possible provocation”.

A day earlier, video footage of the movement of a large amount of military equipment and personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces in the area of the settlement of Yeraskh, which is in close proximity to the border with Nakhchivan, appeared on the Internet.