Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently escalated following statements by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry about the alleged build-up of Armenian troops along the border with Nakhchivan. In response, the Armenian Defense Ministry quickly denied these allegations, describing these movements as routine military exercises aimed at honing the skills of novice drivers in the Armenian Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia categorically denied the reports circulated in telegram channels about the alleged deployment of Armenian troops to the borders of Azerbaijan, calling them unfounded and misleading. Moreover, officials in Yerevan confirmed their assessment of the operational situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border as stable, stressing their commitment to regional peace and security.

However, the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on March 31 painted a completely different picture, condemning what they called the alarming concentration of Armenian manpower and heavy weapons near the border. Accusations of increased revanchist sentiments and aggressive rhetoric emanating from Armenia have further increased tensions, and the Azerbaijani authorities have issued a stern warning against any alleged military provocations.

"We warn that any attempt of military provocation against Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces will be decisively suppressed by the Azerbaijani army," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a harsh statement. This warning underlined Azerbaijan's determination to maintain regional stability and deter any potential aggression from Armenia, placing full responsibility for any escalation directly on Armenia.

The exchange of accusations and counter-accusations between Armenia and Azerbaijan reflects the ongoing instability in the South Caucasus region, marred by decades of unresolved territorial disputes and sporadic outbreaks of violence. Against the background of increasing tension, diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation and establish dialogue between the two countries are still necessary to prevent further escalation of open conflict.