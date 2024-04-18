The PFPA activist was given a tougher punishment regime

Activist of the Ganja branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Shahin Hajiyev was transferred from general regime colony No. 6 to the Gobustan indoor prison, the message of the PFPA.

The press release says that the reason for the tightening became “a boycott of the presidential elections." For this, the activist was twice imprisoned in a punishment cell, and then isolated from other prisoners.

"Apparently, there was a secret court over Shahin Hajiyev, which toughened the punishment by sending him to the Gobustan covered prison," the PFPA noted. The prison service could not be reached for comment.

*Shahin Hajiyev was arrested in November 2021 on charges of large-scale drug trafficking, and subsequently sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.