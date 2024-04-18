The number of divorces is more that the number of marriages

The number of divorces is more that the number of marriages

In January-February 2024, the population of Azerbaijan increased by 6,769 people (0.1%), amounting to 10,187,539 people, the State Statistics Committee of the country reports. 54.5% of the population live in cities, 45.5% in rural areas. In January-February, 17081 children were born in Azerbaijan. The proportion of boys among newborns was 52.5%, girls – 47.5%.

The Registration Department of the Ministry of Justice recorded 6,739 marriages and 3,456 divorces during the review period.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of marriages for every 1,000 people decreased from 4.6 to 4, and the number of divorces increased from 1.8 to 2.1.