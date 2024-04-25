The relatives of Elnur Hasanov, who is on hunger strike, are concerned for his health

Activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov has been on a dry hunger strike in Baku pre-trial detention center-1 since April 18. His family is concerned for his health.

"On April 24, Elnur called from the pre-trial detention center. His voice was almost inaudible from weakness. We are concerned that he may fall into a coma. Despite our requests, he did not stop the hunger strike," said one of Hasanov's relatives.

On April 25, a man who introduced himself as an employee of the pre-trial detention center called Hasanov's family members and offered to come to the detention center to meet with the management. The Penitentiary Service has not yet responded to Turan's request about Hasanov's health status.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership. On April 18, he went on a hunger strike in protest against the seizure of his recordings, which he was preparing for his appearance in court.

Hasanov also protests against the falsification of the criminal case against him and demands his release.