The remains of two more people were found in a mass grave in the village of Malybeyli (updated)

The remains of two more people have been found in a mass grave in the village of Malybeyli, a joint statement of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

* * *

A new mass grave has been discovered in Karabakh

A new mass grave has been discovered in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, in the village of Malybeyli in the Khojaly region. The remains of at least six people were found on April 24 during construction and restoration work, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement.

Fragments of human bones were found in the town of "Mehelle" in the village of Malybeyli. Work is underway to fully explore this area and search for other remains. Examinations have been appointed to establish the burial period and identify the remains.

In fact, the Department of Criminology and Information Technology of the Prosecutor General's Office is investigating. It should be noted that earlier two mass graves of victims of the Karabakh conflict were discovered in the city of Khojaly.

Before that, several graves were discovered in Shusha and other places in Karabakh.