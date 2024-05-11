The return of the population to Shusha has begun

The first group of residents who were forced to leave their homes 32 years ago during the occupation of the city by the Armenian armed forces returned to Shusha.

On May 10, the opening of the first residential complex took place with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. 20 families, including 88 people, were the first to settle in it. The residential complex of 23 four-storey buildings is built on an area of 8 hectares.

It consists of 450 apartments, including 28- one, 195 two-, 190 three-, 30 four- and 7 five-bedroom apartments. It is planned to build a second and third residential complexes with 300 and 500 apartments, respectively.

Shusha was occupied by Armenian troops on May 8, 1992. During the 44-day war, on November 8, 2020, the city was liberated from the invaders. Immediately after the end of the war, the restoration of urban infrastructure and historical monuments began.