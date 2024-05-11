Azərtac
The return of the population to Shusha has begun
The first group of residents who were forced to leave their homes 32 years ago during the occupation of the city by the Armenian armed forces returned to Shusha.
On May 10, the opening of the first residential complex took place with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. 20 families, including 88 people, were the first to settle in it. The residential complex of 23 four-storey buildings is built on an area of 8 hectares.
It consists of 450 apartments, including 28- one, 195 two-, 190 three-, 30 four- and 7 five-bedroom apartments. It is planned to build a second and third residential complexes with 300 and 500 apartments, respectively.
Shusha was occupied by Armenian troops on May 8, 1992. During the 44-day war, on November 8, 2020, the city was liberated from the invaders. Immediately after the end of the war, the restoration of urban infrastructure and historical monuments began.
Politics
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi on Saturday. They protest against the "foreign agents" law, which the authorities are trying to adopt.
- 11 May 2024, 14:40
The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held talks in Almaty on May 10-11. The ministers welcomed the progress on the issue of border delimitation and the agreements reached in this direction, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The foreign ministers and their delegations continued to discuss the draft agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They agreed to continue negotiations on "still open issues that cause differences in the positions of the parties."
- 11 May 2024, 14:21
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the release of Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Force and his dismissal to the reserve in connection with the achievement of the age limit for military service. This was announced today at a meeting in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
- 11 May 2024, 12:45
The Seventh International Music Festival "Harybulbul" opened in Shusha on May 11. The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This year, for the first time, festival events will be held in Lachin, on May 13. The current Kharybulbul festival coincided with the events within the framework of the Year "Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024". The International music Festival "Kharybulbul" was first held in Shusha in 1989.
