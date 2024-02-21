The term of arrest of the director of “Kanal 13” has been extended for another month

The term of arrest of the director of “Kanal 13” has been extended for another month

The term of the arrest of the head of the Internet TV " Kanal 13" Aziz Orujev has been extended for another month - until March 27. This decision was made today by the Sabail District Court of Baku, the lawyer of the journalist Bahruz Bayramov said. The defense considers this decision unfounded and intends to file an appeal. "Aziz Orujev repeated that he considers the accusations far-fetched and connects them with his journalistic activities," the lawyer said.

*Orujev was detained on November 27 and charged under Article 188.2 (illegal construction). The next day, the court arrested him for three months.

On December 19, he was charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of a group of persons) of the Criminal Code. Orujev faces up to 8 years in prison.

Aziz Orujev was already sentenced in 2017 to 6 years in prison on charges of illegal entrepreneurship. In 2018, the Supreme Court reviewed the punishment and overturned the charge.