The term of arrest of the director of “Kanal 13” has been extended for another month

The term of the arrest of the head of the Internet TV " Kanal 13" Aziz Orujev has been extended for another month - until March 27. This decision was made today by the Sabail District Court of Baku, the lawyer of the journalist Bahruz Bayramov said. The defense considers this decision unfounded and intends to file an appeal. "Aziz Orujev repeated that he considers the accusations far-fetched and connects them with his journalistic activities," the lawyer said.
*Orujev was detained on November 27 and charged under Article 188.2 (illegal construction). The next day, the court arrested him for three months.
On December 19, he was charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of a group of persons) of the Criminal Code. Orujev faces up to 8 years in prison.
Aziz Orujev was already sentenced in 2017 to 6 years in prison on charges of illegal entrepreneurship. In 2018, the Supreme Court reviewed the punishment and overturned the charge.
Politics
-
The United States said on Thursday that it will 'continue to encourage' Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a peace agreement, following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent meetings with the leaders in Munich, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 21 February 2024, 17:27
The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce organized a visit and meetings of six German companies with government agencies of Azerbaijan. The Germans want to participate in the construction of water supply and sewerage networks in the Karabakh Economic Region (KER). At a conference dedicated to this issue in Baku, representatives of German companies demonstrated their capabilities and work done in Germany and other countries.
-
- 21 February 2024, 17:05
Ex-deputy Nazim Beidemirli was suddenly given a medical examination in the pre-trial detention center, his wife Farida Beidemirli said. According to her, on February 19, Badermirli was invited to the pre-trial detention center. "He didn't ask for help himself. He was X-rayed, his blood pressure was measured and he was recommended to undergo tests. However, he did not agree and demanded that doctors whom he trusts come to the pre-trial detention center. To do this, we will make an official appeal," the spouse said. At the same time, she pointed to the deterioration of her husband's health. "Nazim said he feels bad. Every year in November, he received physiotherapy treatment for bronchitis, but due to his arrest, he was unable to undergo treatment this year," Farida Beidemirli said.
-
- 21 February 2024, 16:43
Yerevan has received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Baku, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing on Wednesday. On January 4, Armenia sent its version of the draft document, and at the end of the month, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister promised to respond soon.
