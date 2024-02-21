Forecasters report a sharp deterioration of  weather

Forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported a sharp deterioration in the weather on February 22-23. Heavy rains are expected in Baku and throughout the country, and snow is expected in mountainous areas. Snowfall will be intense in mountainous areas. During this period, a westerly wind will blow at a speed of 15-20 meters per second. In this regard, the Traffic Police urged motorists to be careful and limit the use of cars.