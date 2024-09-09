There's a real chance to sign a peace agreement soon – Mirzoyan
There's a real chance to sign a peace agreement soon – Mirzoyan
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fully agreed on 13 out of 16 Articles of the draft peace treaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a joint briefing with the Luxembourg Foreign Minister in Yerevan. According to Mirzoyan, there is a real chance to sign the peace agreement in the near future. "13 out of 16 Articles have been fully agreed upon, and 3 are partially agreed upon." Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference that 13 out of 17 Articles of the document (including the preamble) had been agreed upon.
- Politics
- 9 September 2024 14:28
Politics
- 10 September 2024, 10:37
The United States said on Monday that it's 'incredibly alarmed' by the reports about potential transfer of ballistic rockets from Iran to Russia and if true, it would be ‘dramatic escalation,’ as the Western allies are 'prepared' to take action, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 10 September 2024, 10:24
A key U.S. senator on Monday urged COP29 chair Azerbaijan to release more than a dozen jailed journalists and activists ahead of the climate summit in Baku this November, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 9 September 2024, 18:59
Complaints about the early parliamentary elections received by the Central Election Commission from the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal, 31st Surakhani second and 78th Lankaran rural constituencies will be seriously investigated. This was announced at today's meeting of the CEC by the head of this body, Mazahir Panakhov.
- 9 September 2024, 18:01
Today, journalist-investigator Khafiz Babaly, who was arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media” case, was informed of the completion of the preliminary investigation, the journalist's relatives reported. The completion of the investigation was also announced to the other individuals involved in the case. All defendants and their lawyers will now review the investigation materials separately. The case will then proceed to court.
