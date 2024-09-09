  • contact.az Contact
  • There's a real chance to sign a peace agreement soon – Mirzoyan
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fully agreed on 13 out of 16 Articles of the draft peace treaty,  Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a joint briefing with the Luxembourg Foreign Minister in Yerevan. According to Mirzoyan, there is a real chance to sign the peace agreement in the near future. "13 out of 16 Articles have been fully agreed upon, and 3 are partially agreed upon." Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference that 13 out of 17 Articles of the document (including the preamble) had been agreed upon.

Politics

