There's a real chance to sign a peace agreement soon – Mirzoyan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fully agreed on 13 out of 16 Articles of the draft peace treaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a joint briefing with the Luxembourg Foreign Minister in Yerevan. According to Mirzoyan, there is a real chance to sign the peace agreement in the near future. "13 out of 16 Articles have been fully agreed upon, and 3 are partially agreed upon." Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference that 13 out of 17 Articles of the document (including the preamble) had been agreed upon.