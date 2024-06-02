Turkish police detained 13 participants in the attack on the SOCAR office



13 participants in a pro-Palestinian protest in front of the SOCAR office in Istanbul on May 31 were detained.

They will appear in court for damaging property and violating the inviolability of property.

This was reported on social network X by the Thousand Young for Palestine group, which organized a protest action that was accompanied by an attack on the SOCAR office.

Protesters stormed the building and threw red paint on its façade. In this way, they protested against the supply of Azerbaijani oil to Israel.

This group has previously protested against Turkish companies supplying products to Israel. One of these actions was held in front of the Istanbul Trade Department in April.

