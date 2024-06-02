Turkish police detained 13 participants in the attack on the SOCAR office
13 participants in a pro-Palestinian protest in front of the SOCAR office in Istanbul on May 31 were detained.
They will appear in court for damaging property and violating the inviolability of property.
This was reported on social network X by the Thousand Young for Palestine group, which organized a protest action that was accompanied by an attack on the SOCAR office.
Protesters stormed the building and threw red paint on its façade. In this way, they protested against the supply of Azerbaijani oil to Israel.
This group has previously protested against Turkish companies supplying products to Israel. One of these actions was held in front of the Istanbul Trade Department in April.
Politics
-
- 2 June 2024, 21:48
Activist Lachin Veliyev ended his dry hunger strike in colony number 10 on the 9th day, his relatives told Turan.
-
- 1 June 2024, 20:20
Activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov on Saturday ended his dry hunger strike, which he had been conducting in Baku detention center No. 1 since May 25.
-
- 1 June 2024, 15:49
A group of pro-Palestinian activists attacked the office of the Azerbaijani oil company Socar in Istanbul on Friday.
-
- 1 June 2024, 15:27
On 1 June the Baku Khatai court arrested economist Farid Mehralizadeh for 3 months and 20 days.
Leave a review