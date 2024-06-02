A man died at the metro station "28 May"
On 2 June at about 13 o'clock an elderly man fell on the rails in front of the arriving train at the metro station "28 May".
According to witnesses, the deceased looked 65-70 years old.
Traffic at the station was blocked for one hour.
- 2 June 2024, 13:32
The leading mobile operator promotes reading culture among children from orphans’ home "Azercell Telecom" LLC has initiated an event dedicated to June 1, International Children’s Day for children aged 6 to 10 from Orphanage No. 3 with the support of the "Ümidli Gələcək" Social Initiatives Public Union and the company "S.E.N.S.U.M by Amapola." The program, organized as part of Azercell’s “Book Club” project, aimed to promote a culture of reading, enhance speech and creativity, and increase interest in education among children.
- 1 June 2024, 13:49
On Sunday, 2 June in Baku and Apsheron peninsula it is expected to be cloudy, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation.
- 31 May 2024, 16:57
In June, weather conditions and temperature conditions in Azerbaijan will be normal for this time of year, the monthly forecast of the National Hydrometeorological Service says. Weather conditions will be unstable on some days due to the effects of cyclones from the northern and western regions. Strong convective air flows formed against a background of high temperatures will create conditions for short-term showers, thunderstorms and hail mainly in mountainous and foothill areas.
- 31 May 2024, 16:45
The longstanding negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a peace treaty have reached a critical juncture, with both sides reportedly agreeing on the basic principles, leaving only some issues unresolved. This sentiment was echoed after the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty on May 10, where the ministers "welcomed the progress on delimitation and the agreements reached in this regard."
