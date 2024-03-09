    • flag_AZ
Türkiye, U.S. Discussed Peace In The South Caucasus: State Dept

Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington to discuss ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities, the State Department said on Friday in a readout.

"The two focused on economic cooperation in Central Asia, peace in the South Caucasus, and other opportunities to work together in Asia and beyond," Spokesperson Mathew Miller said, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

Comprehensive talks between Washington and Ankara kicked off on Thursday to discuss if the NATO allies could move beyond deep rooted disagreements over issues such as Syria and Ankara's close ties with Russia, and continued on Friday at the top level when Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Department.

Minister Fidan told reporters that officials from the two countries held several rounds of discussions on topics including Syria, the Ukraine, Gaza, defence industry cooperation, energy, and counterterrorism.

