Ukraine, U.S. Discuss Security Assistance, Sanctions, North Korean Involvement in War

The top Ukraine presidential aide and senior Biden administration officials on Tuesday in Washington discussed U.S. assistance for Ukraine and the reported North Korean involvement in Russia's war against Kyiv, TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.

"Sanctions against Russia, and increasing pressure on Moscow’s allies are essential," Andriy Yermak, President Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said after meeting with national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

"We discussed Ukraine's Victory Plan, the implementation of the Peace Formula, the frontlines, weapons, and North Korean soldiers whom Russia is preparing for war," he added.

The visit came in light of the reports that Washington would not impose new limits on Ukraine's use of American weapons if North Korea joins Russia's war. Both Washington and NATO officials confirmed Tuesday that North Korean military units had already been deployed to the Kursk region in Russia.

"I'm concerned," President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday afternoon when asked about North Korean troops in Kursk. Asked if Ukrainians should strike back, Biden replied: "If they cross into Ukraine, yes."

During a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Yermak discussed U.S. military and economic assistance, according to a State Department readout.

"The Secretary reiterated the United States' enduring support for Ukraine's sovereignty amid its fight against Russia's brutal war of aggression and support for a just and lasting peace on the basis of the United Nations Charter," the Department said.

Yermak's Washington visit also came just ahead of the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of Ukraine’s 10-Point Peace Formula which will start in Montreal today, hosted by Canada, Norway, and Ukraine. The U.S. delegation at the meeting will be led by Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya.