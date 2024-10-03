U.S. Acknowledges Positive Aspects Of Ukrainian Victory Plan

The United States on Wednesday highlighted positive aspects of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's victory plan which the Ukrainian president had carried with him to Washington last week to present to the American leadership, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We took that plan, we reviewed it, we saw a number of productive steps in it," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

"We’re going to engage with them about it," Miller said, referring to the Ukrainian side.

According to him, the victory plan that Ukraine presented "is not just a question of actions that Ukraine would take. It’s a question of actions that other countries around the world would take as well."

In the meantime, Miller refrained from detailing the plan saying that it would be appropriate for Ukraine to do so.

TURAN also asked Miller about the latest report from the Helsinki Commission in which the congressional group urges the Biden administration to ease restrictions on Ukraine's usage of American weapons so that Kyiv can shoot down Russian missiles.

"We have made clear that we support Ukraine’s right to defend itself not just in words but in deeds, and we have provided them with the equipment they need to shoot down missiles," Miller said in response.

He went on to conclude, "If you look at the air-defense systems that we have provided, including an air-defense system that we announced – a new air-defense system that we announced just last week, we’ve actually provided them with that capability and we’ll continue to provide them with that capability."

Alex Raufoglu