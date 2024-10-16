U.S. 'Concerned' About Reports Of North Korean Soldiers Fighting For Russia In Ukraine

The United States on Tuesday expressed its 'concern' about reports of North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine on behalf of Russia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.



"If that's true, it would mark a significant increase in the relationship between those two countries (Russia and North Korea), the relationship that you have seen develop over the past several months," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions. "It would also indicate a new level of desperation by Russia as it continues to suffer significant casualties," Miller added.



Early this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Pyongyang of transferring soldiers to Russia’s military, saying that his intelligence agencies briefed him on the 'actual involvement of North Korea in the war' in Ukraine. The move came just days after South Korea announced that it was "highly likely" several North Korean officers were killed in a recent Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk.



Yet, Washington officials are taking notice of the reports, saying that they cannot independently confirm reports that North Korea has been a supplier of troops to Russia in Ukraine.



Also weighing in Tuesday was the White House National Security Council's John Kirby, who echoed Miller: "If true, it would indicate what I think can only be classified as a new level of desperation by Putin as he continues to try to make progress in Ukraine. Again, I'm not confirming the reporting, but I think it's important to put it in some context," he told reporters during a Tuesday afternoon call.



Washington says North Korea has supplied Russia with ammunition and ballistic missiles and Pyongyang has recently ramped up production and testing of artillery and cruise missiles.

When asked by TURAN if the U.S, was willing take any measures in light of the latest developments, such as joining potential sanctions along with the EU, Miller said, "I don’t have anything to preview today, but obviously we have imposed a number of sanctions and other measures to hold Russia accountable for its behavior. And we’ll continue to do that."

The State Department announced Tuesday night that Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to reaffirm Washington's 'enduring support' for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s aggression.

"The Secretary and his Ukrainian counterpart discussed upcoming diplomatic events and engagements with EU leaders. During the call, the Secretary underscored continued U.S. military and economic assistance to Ukraine and support for Ukrainians in defense of their freedom," the Department said.