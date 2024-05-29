    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(10 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • U.S. ‘Condemns’ Georgia's Passing Of  'Foreign Influence' Law, 'Concerned' By Tax Code Legislation
U.S. ‘Condemns’ Georgia's Passing Of  'Foreign Influence' Law, 'Concerned' By Tax Code Legislation

U.S. ‘Condemns’ Georgia's Passing Of  'Foreign Influence' Law, 'Concerned' By Tax Code Legislation

A- A A+
AZ RU
Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

U.S. ‘Condemns’ Georgia's Passing Of  'Foreign Influence' Law, 'Concerned' By Tax Code Legislation

The United States on Tuesday condemned the Georgian parliament's vote to override the president’s veto by pursuing the Kremlin-inspired “foreign agents law” that fails to conform to European norms, TURAN'a Washington correspondent reports.

"The United States condemns this action," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing. "In passing this law, the ruling Georgian Dream Party moved the country farther away from the European integration path and ignored the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people who have taken to the streets for weeks to oppose this law."

Miller said that the Georgian Dream has disregarded the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission legal assessment and that of Georgia’s closest partners, who made clear their concerns that the law would stigmatize civil society and media and limit fundamental freedoms.

Critics of Georgian Dream, which was elected in 2020 parliamentary elections, say the party had reneged on promises to reform Georgia in line with EU standards and allow for its ascension to the bloc.

Miller went on to remind that the U.S. has launched a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation with Georgia. "As Secretary Blinken said last week, we will take Georgia Dream’s actions into account as we decide on our own," he said.

When pressed by TURAN's correspondent about Washington's inaction, other than verbal condemnations, Miller pushed back reminding that Secretary Blinken announced last week that anyone who undermines democratic processes or institutions in Georgia, as well as their immediate family members, may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under a newly announced policy precluding travel to the United States.

"When we make further designations, those designations aren’t public. So you won’t necessarily know when we designate people with visa restrictions because they’re confidential under federal law. But the visa restriction policy that we announced on Thursday is not the only thing that we have made clear could change as a result of Georgia’s actions," Miller explained.

He added, "We provide Georgia $390 million dollars of annual assistance every year for things like military assistance, economic development projects, building institutions, civil society.  And we have to reassess all of that if the Georgian Government is going to now regard the United States and other Western partners not as partners anymore but as adversaries."

Along with the "Foreign Agent" law, the Georgian Parliament on Tuesday also moved ahead to override the President's veto on the so-called "Offshore law", which is about amendments to the Tax Code. 

"The United States is concerned by this tax code legislation," a State Department spokesperson told TURAN's Washington correspondent.

"Moneyval, the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body, has recently recognized Georgia's significant work in technical compliance on this issue.  There is a real possibility these amendments could increase money laundering risk and undermine progress," the spokesperson added.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to Pakistan Politics
    • 29 May 2024, 17:12

    Visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to Pakistan

    On May 29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to ​​Pakistan. Bayramov is to meet with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and other officials of  Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

    Read more
  • Visit of the Minister of Defense to Turkiye Politics
    • 29 May 2024, 17:10

    Visit of the Minister of Defense to Turkiye

    On May 29, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov arrived in Turkiye on a working visit  at the invitation of the head of the Turkish military department, Yashar Guler.  According to the Ministry of Defense, a number of bilateral meetings are planned during the visit. Hasanov will also take part in the event: "High-level observation Day" within the framework of the multinational exercises "EFES - 2024".

    Read more
  • PFPA activist arrested for publishing video about police actions Politics
    • 29 May 2024, 17:01

    PFPA activist arrested for publishing video about police actions

    Mehman Aliyev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, was arrested for distributing videos on social networks, according to his family and associates. Father of the arrested man, Aydin Aliyev, told Turan, that his son distributed video footage of the violent detention of his cousin Ali Isayev in the city of Shirvan.

    Read more
  • The condition of the oppositionist, who swallowed a battery in jail, remains severe Politics
    • 29 May 2024, 15:20

    The condition of the oppositionist, who swallowed a battery in jail, remains severe

    The battery swallowed by the activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev in jail is still in his body, the wife of the oppositionist Shahnaz Aliyev told Turan on Wednesday. The activist swallowed a battery on May 26 in protest against not fulfilling his promise that he would be released by the court in the near future.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line