U.S. 'Disappointed' After Hungary’s Ruling Party Balks At Swedish NATO Vote
The United States is disappointed that Hungary's ruling party blocked an opportunity for a vote on Sweden's NATO bid, State Department's Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.
"Hungary is the last NATO Ally to ratify NATO’s membership, and we are glad that Hungary’s parliament held that session today. At the same time, we are disappointed that the ruling party blocked the opportunity for a vote by boycotting the session," Patel told TURAN's Washington correspondent during daily briefing.
Earlier on Monday, Hungary's ruling party boycotted a parliament session on Sweden's NATO membership, postponing a vote on expansion.
"Hungary has said that it supports Sweden’s NATO accession, and it has also said that Sweden has fulfilled its commitments and is ready to become a NATO Ally. We believe the matter of Sweden’s NATO accession has been settled, and our hope is that we can work through this final process expeditiously," Patel said.
- 6 February 2024 10:48
- 6 February 2024, 22:46
The Munich prosecutor's office charged Axel Fischer and Eduard Lintner with corruption and bribery of politicians.
- 6 February 2024, 18:03
On February 6, two pro-government websites, APA and Musavat, published "revealing" articles against Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center. The articles say that this Center has received 150,000 manats for the "anti-PR" of the early presidential elections. An "informed" source told these media outlets that part of this money is intended to train observer groups, train them and send them to various regions. The bulk of the funds will be used to commit various violations by specially trained persons on election day, fixing it on video and distributing it to a wide audience on social networks, the articles claim.
- 6 February 2024, 17:04
Voting in the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan will begin on February 7 at 08.00 and end at 19.00. Six million 478 thousand 623 voters of the country can take part in the elections. They will be able to vote in 6,537 polling stations, including 49 in 37 countries around the world, the head of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov stated at today’s press-conference.
- 6 February 2024, 14:23
"Unfortunately, in recent days, some Azerbaijani media have published absolutely unfounded accusations against the EU observation mission in Armenia. I stress that EUMA is a civilian, unarmed mission and it is abiding by its mandate," the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Mikhalko, wrote about this on the social network “X.”
