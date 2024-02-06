U.S. 'Disappointed' After Hungary’s Ruling Party Balks At Swedish NATO Vote

The United States is disappointed that Hungary's ruling party blocked an opportunity for a vote on Sweden's NATO bid, State Department's Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"Hungary is the last NATO Ally to ratify NATO’s membership, and we are glad that Hungary’s parliament held that session today. At the same time, we are disappointed that the ruling party blocked the opportunity for a vote by boycotting the session," Patel told TURAN's Washington correspondent during daily briefing.

Earlier on Monday, Hungary's ruling party boycotted a parliament session on Sweden's NATO membership, postponing a vote on expansion.

"Hungary has said that it supports Sweden’s NATO accession, and it has also said that Sweden has fulfilled its commitments and is ready to become a NATO Ally. We believe the matter of Sweden’s NATO accession has been settled, and our hope is that we can work through this final process expeditiously," Patel said.