U.S. Hits Shadow Fleet Shipping Company With Sanctions For Russia Oil Price Cap Violations
U.S. Hits Shadow Fleet Shipping Company With Sanctions For Russia Oil Price Cap Violations
The United States on Thursday took its first oil price cap enforcement action of the year, hitting a UAE-based shipping firm with sanctions after it transported Russian crude oil above the $60 per barrel price cap, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The latest sanctions targeted a company named Hennesea Holdings Limited and its 18 vessels that the U.S. Treasury now considers blocked property. American firms and people can no longer conduct business with them.
“No one should doubt our coalition’s commitment to stopping those who help the Kremlin,” said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
"Today’s action demonstrates that violating the price cap will result in consequences." State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a separate statement.
"Alongside our Price Cap Coalition partners across the G7, European Union, and Australia, we are steadfast in our commitment to hindering evasion that helps Russia fund its illegal war against Ukraine," Miller added.
Politics
-
- 19 January 2024, 18:06
The trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on January 19. The court dismissed the defense's petition, human rights defender Zafar Akhmedov told reporters. The lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint against Hajiyev and transfer him to house arrest. The court refused to do this "under the absurd pretext that there are unsolicited witnesses, and their safety must be taken into account."
-
- 19 January 2024, 17:11
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the arrest of Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the online publication “Abzas Media.” The investigation opposed the release of the girl, arguing that she could hide, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. However, the defense pointed out the inconsistency of these allegations, since Gasimova appeared at the investigation twice on the first call. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint.
-
- 19 January 2024, 17:09
Head of State Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules of State Control over Children's Rights". According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ensure the identification of persons involved in the involvement of children in pornography and take measures provided for by law.
-
- 19 January 2024, 16:37
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of investigative journalist Hafiz Babala against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. According to lawyer Rasul Jafarov, at the meeting Babaly repeated that the charges of smuggling and criminal prosecution against him are related to his journalistic investigations.
Leave a review