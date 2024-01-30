U.S Says 'Not Seeking' War With Iran, As Biden Considers His Next Move Amid Jordan Attack,

The United States on Monday vowed it would take “all necessary actions” to defend its troops after a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, even as top officials at the State Department stressed they were not seeking a war with Iran, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

President Joe Biden considers his next move as he met with his national security team in the White House Situation Room on Monday morning.

Both the White House and the Pentagon suggested that they are "not seeking" war with Iran and Tehran doesn't want a war either. However, it’s likely that any retaliation from Washington wouldn’t come as a single massive show of force, officials told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg that the U.S. response could be multi-level, come in stages and be sustained overtime.

"We will respond decisively to any aggression, and we will hold responsible the people who attacked our troops. We will do so at a time and a place of our choosing," he said.

“Iran continues to destabilize the region, this includes backing terrorists who attack our ships in the Red Sea,” Stoltenberg said. " Tehran’s behavior reminds us of what a world without rules look like – unpredictable and dangerous, a world where our security becomes more expensive."

Since October 7, U.S. troops have been attacked over 160 times in Iraq, Syria and Jordan, and warships have been attacked in the Red Sea as well. However, following the Jordan attack on Saturday, political pressure on Biden is piling to deal a blow directly against Iran, a step he has been reluctant to take out of fear of igniting a broader war.