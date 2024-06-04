U.S. Says 'Will Not Hesitate' To Hold Georgian Leaders Accountable For Passage Of "Foreign Agents" Bill
The United States on Monday reiterated its concerns over Georgia's Kremlin-inspired "foreign agent" law, saying that it will consider a response to the Georgian government's actions, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We have been quite concerned... that this law moves Georgia away from its democratic trajectory and could stigmatize civil society and stifle the freedoms of association and expression, and that the actions fundamentally alter the U.S. relationship with Georgia," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions about the latest around Georgian Dream's "foreign agents" law.
Georgia’s parliamentary speaker on Monday signed a controversial bill into law, as the ruling party in Tbilisi vows to resist criticisms that the bill threatens the country’s democracy.
Officials in Washington and Brussels have threatened to hold Georgian leaders accountable for the passage of the bill.
Miller reminded that the U.S. has launched a review of its relationship with Georgia. "We’ve announced a new sanctions policy. We have not yet announced individual sanctions... But we have made clear that we would not hesitate to impose them
Asked by TURAN why Bilnken had made no mention of Georgia during his latest Eastern European trip, Miller said the followings: "The Secretary just put out a statement announcing an entire comprehensive review of our policy with respect to Georgia that could jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance that we provide to Georgia, and as well announced a new visa restriction policy that you should fully expect to see the United States take action on... His commitment to this issue has been quite clear."
Blinken announced last month that anyone who undermines democratic processes or institutions in Georgia, as well as their immediate family members, may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under a newly announced policy precluding travel to the United States.
