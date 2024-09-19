U.S. Signs Energy “Strategic Partnership” Deal With Serbia
U.S. Signs Energy “Strategic Partnership” Deal With Serbia
The U.S. and Serbia on Wednesday signed an agreement on “strategic partnership” in the energy sector, aimed to “expand opportunities for U.S. companies to invest in Serbia’s energy sector, including in green energy projects, that will help Belgrade diversify and expand its energy generation,” TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"This agreement reflects the value we place on continuing to grow our bilateral relationship," Jose Fernandez, under secretary of State for economic growth, energy, and the environment, told Serbia's foreign minister Marko Djuric during the signing ceremony at the State Department.
"The agreement can help to further energy security in southeastern Europe and the green transition in Serbia – goals that our countries share that will benefit both of our nations," he added.
Serbia, a pro-Russian non-EU country, ranks third in Europe in terms of reserves of lithium - a vital component for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries. Last month, Belgrade signed an agreement with France on cooperation in the exploration and exploitation of critical and strategic raw materials, similar to a deal it signed with the European Union in July.
The State Department officials said that the U.S. "strongly endorses" the high standards of openness and transparency in public procurement that are set out by multilateral organizations, including the World Bank, and the WTO and others, and encourages Serbia to "join us in adopting these standards."
"This agreement represents a multi-year effort, involving the close attention of specialists from five U.S. agencies. This commitment of resources reflects the U.S. Government’s strong support for U.S. investors and clean energy projects, as a means to drive a green transition and sustainable development," the State Department said.
Politics
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:28
Economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 98 days, today requested the Baku Serious Crimes Court to dismiss the criminal charges against him. He stated that he is not involved with counterfeit money and that the case against him is politically motivated. His lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov, also petitioned for a change in his detention conditions, noting that Gasimov's health is severely deteriorating due to the prolonged hunger strike.
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:10
In a resolution, MEPs want EU countries to lift current restrictions hindering Ukraine from using Western weapons systems against legitimate military targets in Russia.
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:07
On September 19, President Ilham Aliyev visited the Agdam and Khojaly regions, as well as the city of Khankendi.
-
- 19 September 2024, 15:51
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of cybersecurity, as stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev. In his speech at the "Cybersecurity Days" conference in Baku, Gusev emphasized Ukraine's growing technological infrastructure and its crucial role in ensuring national security.
Leave a review