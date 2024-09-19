U.S. Signs Energy “Strategic Partnership” Deal With Serbia

The U.S. and Serbia on Wednesday signed an agreement on “strategic partnership” in the energy sector, aimed to “expand opportunities for U.S. companies to invest in Serbia’s energy sector, including in green energy projects, that will help Belgrade diversify and expand its energy generation,” TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"This agreement reflects the value we place on continuing to grow our bilateral relationship," Jose Fernandez, under secretary of State for economic growth, energy, and the environment, told Serbia's foreign minister Marko Djuric during the signing ceremony at the State Department.

"The agreement can help to further energy security in southeastern Europe and the green transition in Serbia – goals that our countries share that will benefit both of our nations," he added.

Serbia, a pro-Russian non-EU country, ranks third in Europe in terms of reserves of lithium - a vital component for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries. Last month, Belgrade signed an agreement with France on cooperation in the exploration and exploitation of critical and strategic raw materials, similar to a deal it signed with the European Union in July.

The State Department officials said that the U.S. "strongly endorses" the high standards of openness and transparency in public procurement that are set out by multilateral organizations, including the World Bank, and the WTO and others, and encourages Serbia to "join us in adopting these standards."

"This agreement represents a multi-year effort, involving the close attention of specialists from five U.S. agencies. This commitment of resources reflects the U.S. Government’s strong support for U.S. investors and clean energy projects, as a means to drive a green transition and sustainable development," the State Department said.