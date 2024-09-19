Americans Can Now Renew Their Passports Through Online Process

The State Department on Wednesday launched a new online program that will allow Americans to renew 10-year passports that have expired within the past five years.

This rollout follows a pilot program, and currently only applies to adult passports that have expired, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports. The cost will remain the same as the current mailed-in method.

"We continue to find ways to reduce administrative barriers and improve efficiency, equity, and accessibility throughout the passport application process," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Online Passport Renewal is available at Travel.State.Gov/renewonline. However this online process will not be available to U.S. citizens living overseas.

"You have to have a U.S. address at this point to use the service, so people abroad are not going to be able to use it right now. I don’t know if that’s going to expand into the future. We’ll have to see," Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter told a media call when responding to TURAN's questions.