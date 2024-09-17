  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny20.10 C
  • Wednesday, 18 September 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(2 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • U.S. Slaps Fresh Sanctions, Visa Bans On Georgian Officials Over Human Right Abuses
U.S. Slaps Fresh Sanctions, Visa Bans On Georgian Officials Over Human Right Abuses

U.S. Slaps Fresh Sanctions, Visa Bans On Georgian Officials Over Human Right Abuses

A- A A+
AZ RU
Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

U.S. Slaps Fresh Sanctions, Visa Bans On Georgian Officials Over Human Right Abuses

The United States on Monday announced a variety of new sanctions, including financial restrictions and travel bans, on senior figures in the Georgian government as well as their family members, in response to violent crackdown on recent protests in the country, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The move comes as the ruling Georgian Dream party has recently doubled down its anti-Western rhetoric as it has been under fire from allies following the passing of a Kremlin-inspired "foreign agent" law which many fear will stifle media and independent voices.

"The United States is today imposing a broad array of accountability measures on a number of Georgian government officials and others who have undermined Georgia’s democracy and the human rights of the Georgian people," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The State Department will target more than 60 Georgians and their families with visa restrictions, while the Treasury Department has designated two senior law enforcement officers, Chief of the Special Task Department Zviad Kharazishvili and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, as complicit in “serious human rights abuse.” The pair stand accused of leading security forces that used force against protesters and abducted opposition figures during peaceful demonstrations in May, in which Kharazishvili was personally involved in the physical and verbal abuse of protesters.

Also facing sanctions are two prominent figures associated with far-right Georgian outlet Alt-Info — founder Konstantine Morgoshia, and media personality Zurab Makharadze — which has called for attacks on pro-democracy crowds including journalists.

"We remain concerned about human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions in Georgia, and we will continue to consider additional actions in response," Blinken noted in his statement. "The United States unequivocally supports the rights of Georgians to assemble, speak, and peacefully protest without fear of violence, intimidation, or suppression. "

The Biden administration has previously imposed visa bans on members of the Georgian Dream party, members of parliament, law enforcement and private citizens over the law and the protests.

"Our review of potential other accountability actions and other tranches of funding remains ongoing," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

He went on to elaborate: "When we announced the review [of our relationship] in the first place, you saw us impose visa restrictions on a number of Georgian Government officials for their anti-democratic actions.  And you also saw us announce that we would review our overall funding to the Government of Georgia.  And subsequent to that, you have seen us announce that we have suspended $95 million in funding to the Government of Georgia, and the review about other U.S. Government funding is ongoing"

The latest sanctions also come just days after Georgia's most powerful man, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has ignited a political firestorm by suggesting over the weekend that Georgia should apologize for "starting" a 2008 war with Russia.

"I don’t think Georgia needs to apologize for having been invaded by Russia any more than Georgia needs to apologize for the fact that Russia continues to illegally occupy 20 percent of Georgian territory," Miller said when asked by TURAN for reaction.

"It is Russia that has been the aggressor in invading Georgia and continuing to illegally occupy Georgia, as Russia has been the aggressor with other countries in the region – of course Ukraine being a very prominent example of that," the spokesperson concluded.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to examine how Azerbaijan implement judgments of the European Court Politics
    • 17 September 2024, 17:12

    Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to examine how Azerbaijan implement judgments of the European Court

    On Septebmer 17-th the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is starting its quarterly meeting to examine how CoE member states, including Azerbaijan, implement judgments of the European Court.  Among the cases that have been proposed for detailed examination are those concerning Azerbaijan.

    Read more
  • A Corruption Investigation Launched in Azerbaijan Against Seaside Boulevard Department Officials Politics
    • 17 September 2024, 17:01

    A Corruption Investigation Launched in Azerbaijan Against Seaside Boulevard Department Officials

    A criminal case has been initiated against former officials of Azerbaijan’s Seaside Boulevard Department following an investigation by the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which uncovered significant illegal activities. The case, now under the control of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, involves allegations of large-scale embezzlement and abuse of power between 2021 and 2023.

    Read more
  • Personnel Changes in Hajikabul and Salyan Politics
    • 17 September 2024, 16:49

    Personnel Changes in Hajikabul and Salyan

    Rostam Khalilov, the head of the Executive Authority of Gadzhikabul District, has been relieved of his position by a decree from Ilham Aliyev and appointed as the head of Salyan District.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 17 September 2024, 16:40

    Unfriendly Actions by Chechen Authorities Need to Be Addressed

    The Azerbaijani citizens detained in Chechnya with the intention of sending them to fight in Ukraine are labor migrants, Tapdyg Rzayev,  the father of Nihad Rzayev ( one of the detained) told Turan. According to him, in addition to his son, two close relatives—Vugar Maharramov and Elkhan Shirynov - were also detained. All three went to Chechnya in May this year and worked as plasterers on a construction site. A month ago, they were detained on the pretext of lacking registration. Maharramov and Shirynov were forced to sign contracts to be sent to fight in Ukraine. They are currently in the military unit “Northern Akhmat” in Grozny, where they are undergoing training. Rzayev’s son remains in a temporary detention center for migrants, where two other Azerbaijanis are also held.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line