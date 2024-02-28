U.S. 'Strongly Condemns' Kremlin’s Escalating Domestic Repression

The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned the Kremlin’s escalating domestic repression, urged for immediate release of the more than 680 political prisoners, and reiterated support for Russia’s 'courageous citizens' who, as the State Department put it, "continue to work toward a better future for the Russian people," TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We have seen a continued crackdown on dissent by the Russian Government," Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.

Miller's remark came in a reaction to Russia’s sentencing of Oleg Orlov, the renowned human rights leader and co-chair of the 2022 Nobel Prize-winning organization Memorial.

He also reminded that yesterday's verdict falls on the 9th anniversary of the assassination of Russian pro-democracy politician Boris Nemtsov.

"Like Aleksey Navalny, Nemtsov was a clarion voice for reform and accountability who Putin targeted for his activism. A former deputy prime minister of Russia, Nemtsov devoted his life to improving the lives of his fellow citizens until he was gunned down in the shadow of the Kremlin," the spokesperson said.

He went on to add, "Nemtsov’s civic commitment continues to be an inspiration for other pro-democracy politicians and human rights defenders in Russia and beyond. Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Nemtsov protégé and courageous leader in his own right, now languishes in a Russian prison for advocating a freer future for Russia."

Miller also told TURAN's correspondent that the U.S. "remains in touch" with the Navalny family following his death in prison.