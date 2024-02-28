U.S. Supports Seizing Russian Assets, Seeks 'Effective Methodologies' To Identify Sanction Evaders
U.S. Supports Seizing Russian Assets, Seeks 'Effective Methodologies' To Identify Sanction Evaders
The Biden administration on Tuesday voiced its strongest support for the world’s largest economies seizing Russian assets to help Ukraine’s war efforts and reconstruction, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
“There is a strong international law, economic and moral case for moving forward,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in remarks before meeting with G7 nations, arguing that it could push Russia to negotiate an end to the war.
“The G7 should work together to explore a number of approaches that have been suggested,” she said.
Yellen's message came on the same day as the Treasury Department hosted a roundtable with U.S. regional financial institutions on countering Russian sanctions evasion.
The meeting discussed effective methodologies regarding identification of potential Russian evasion and the risks involved in engaging in international business that may be linked to Russia, according to the Treasury Department's readout.
Last week, marking two years of Russia’s unprovoked and unlawful full-scale war against Ukraine, U.S. sanctioned almost 300 individuals and entities, including third-country sanctions evaders in Europe, East Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East as well as hundreds of entities in Russia’s military-industrial base.
Politics
-
- 28 February 2024, 20:58
The CSTO does not answer the question what is the area of responsibility of this organization in Armenia? The CSTO has not been answering this question since 2021.
-
- 28 February 2024, 18:49
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Berbok within the framework of his business trip to Germany.
-
- 28 February 2024, 18:06
The issue of unblocking regional communications has reached an impasse due to the position of the Armenian colleagues, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on February 28.
-
Baku is outraged that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has deprived the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote on the initiative of German deputies. This decision was made on the initiative of a German MP, a member of Chancellor Scholz's party, stated the Head of state Ilham Aliyev, receiving a group of German businessmen on Wednesday.
Leave a review