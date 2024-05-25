    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(12 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • U.S. Tells Georgia To 'Play By Rules', If It Expects To "Be In Our Community'
U.S. Tells Georgia To 'Play By Rules', If It Expects To "Be In Our Community'

U.S. Tells Georgia To 'Play By Rules', If It Expects To "Be In Our Community'

A- A A+
AZ RU
Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

U.S. Tells Georgia To 'Play By Rules', If It Expects To "Be In Our Community'

James O’Brien, the top U.S. diplomat in charge of Europe and Eurasia, on Friday urged Georgia to 'play by the rules' if it expects to join the Western community, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

“If you say you want to join a football match, you don't get to say that our side will play with 15 people, and you will play with seven or we will play with an extra ball,” the Assistant Secretary of State said during a teleconference in Washington.  "... You play by the rules of the club you are trying to join, and the point is that the actions being taken [by Georgia] are incompatible with both the pursuit of membership and actually getting to membership," he added.

Ambassador O’Brien's comments came just a day after Secretary Blinken announced that the U.S. would impose travel bans on Georgian officials “who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members. This includes individuals responsible for suppressing civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through a campaign of violence or intimidation."

While Blinken's announcement did not name the names, it did make it clear that the U.S. would undertake a comprehensive review of U.S.-Georgia cooperation.

"As far as our additional actions," O’Brien went on to explain, "the Secretary noted that we are reviewing all the cooperation we have, and I’m not going to preview additional specific actions. I’ll make a technical point.  Under the announcement of yesterday, we do not publish a list of names.  It’s not what that statutory authority allows us to do.  But we’ve made clear the sorts of acts that are of particular concern to us, and it’s the effort to undermine democratic processes, in particular the use of violence and intimidation against those who come." 

O’Brien also reminded that the visa restrictions will not only target the officials but also their family members. "And that, again, is not a coercive tactic.  It’s a statement that if you want to be in our community, including to benefit from things like where your kids go to school, then you have to start acting like a member of that community.  And that’s all we are saying," he added.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili this week vetoed the “Russian law” targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests, but the ruling party has a parliamentary majority sufficient to override her veto and is widely expected to do so. The legislation would require media and NGOs to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

When asked by TURAN for reaction to Georgia's initial response to U.S. visa restrictions,  O’Brien, said, "it’s clear what the Georgian people want, it’s clear what the policy of the Georgian Government is." 

He went on to explain, "It’s unfortunate that a set of specific actions recently – particularly violence and threats to civil society and occasionally opposition politicians, a law that’s intended to stigmatize the very groups that help Georgia prepare for its European and transatlantic aspirations – that these specific actions have led us to question whether the current leadership is interested in moving forward.  So our focus is on the specific actions that they are taking and the hope that they will realize that their own people want to be sure that they continue on the path toward Europe and NATO."

The Assistant Secretary concluded: "We are at a stage where after several years of consolidation, of people recognizing that they are more safe and more prosperous if they join European and transatlantic organizations, it’s not a surprise that there are elements in some societies that feel that this forces them to change, because they’ve risen to the top at a point when those societies were not integrating. So the noise we are seeing now is a normal part of moving forward.  We want to see that it’s successful because the people in Georgia and Moldova are very clear that they want to see further integration to Europe and transatlantic operations."

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 25 May 2024, 20:29

    Not a single political prisoner has been pardoned - human rights activists

    By order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 154 convicts were pardoned. Of them, 63 were released from imprisonment, 52 – the term of the remaining prison sentence was reduced by half; however,  not a single political prisoner was on the list of pardoned.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 25 May 2024, 17:19

    The court extended the arrest of journalist N. Absalamova for another 22 days

    On May 25, the Khatai District Court of Baku considered a motion to extend the pretrial detention of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, arrested in the Abzas Media case. According to lawyer Rovshana Ragimova, the court satisfied the request and decided to extend the journalist’s arrest for another 22 days – until June 20. Thus, the total period of Absalamova’s pre-trial detention will reach 6 months 21 days, the lawyer added.

    Read more
  • "Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner in the EU" - Ilham Aliyev Politics
    • 25 May 2024, 13:36

    "Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner in the EU" - Ilham Aliyev

    On May 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Italian Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco. According to the website of the head of state, during the conversation it was stressed that bilateral relations "are of a special nature" and "at the level of strategic partnership." The Ambassador noted the successful development of relations in all spheres, while focusing on cooperation in the field of science and education, noting with satisfaction "the work carried out towards the opening of Italian universities in Azerbaijan."

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 25 May 2024, 13:22

    The United States called on Azerbaijan to take "fundamental steps" in democratic governance – Biden's message to Aliyev

    US President Joe Biden has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day celebrated on May 28. "The United States values bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.  Over the more than 30 years of our diplomatic relations, we have built a partnership based on common interests, including energy and regional security, and the fight against terrorism.  Both countries fought shoulder to shoulder in Afghanistan and, by developing the Southern Gas Corridor, together faced the challenges of regional energy security," the message says.

    Read more

İran Prezidentinin həlak olduğu hadisə Azərbaycan- İran münasibətlərinə təsir edə bilərmi? – Nəsimi Məmmədli Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line