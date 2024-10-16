U.S. To 'Closely Monitor' Elections In Georgia
The United States said on Tuesday it would be 'closely monitoring' the forthcoming elections in Georgia, amid concerns that a pro-Russia ruling party might be ‘rigging’ it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We want to see there be free and fair elections in Georgia, and we’ll be closely monitoring in the days ahead," State Department's correspondent Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN about increasing concerns over "Georgian Dream"s efforts to falsify the October 26 elections.
The move came as both EU officials and Georgia’s president Salome Zourabichvili have accused the ruling party of deploying Kremlin-inspired intimidation tactics to rig upcoming elections.
Zourabichvili told the Financial Times her country was being ruled by “a Russian government” and urged voters to choose between the EU and Russia.
In power since 2012, the Georgian Dream party was waging a campaign based on propaganda, polarisation and fear tactics — just like in Russia, she said.
Opposition and civil society leaders worry that if GD and the other parties are level on 40 per cent after the vote, then the ruling party might try to manipulate the results, leading to mass demonstrations possibly followed by a police crackdown, the Financial Times writes.
The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also said on Monday that the recent actions of Georgia’s ruling party “signal a shift towards authoritarianism" and therefore the EU accession process "is de-facto halted,"
"Let’s wait for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, which will be a crucial test for democracy in Georgia and its European Union path,” Borrell told a Monday briefing in Brussels.
Alex Raufoglu
Politics
-
- 16 October 2024, 17:08
The European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ) released a report on the evaluation of European judicial systems on Wednesday. The study covers 44 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as two observer states, Israel and Morocco. The purpose of the report, prepared every two years, is to provide policymakers and justice professionals with a practical and detailed tool for better understanding the functioning of justice in Europe and beyond.
-
- 16 October 2024, 16:37
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry representative Ayhan Hajizade described the arrest of Kemi Seba, a "fighter for the rights of African peoples," in France, as a fundamental violation of human rights, alongside the founder of the social network Telegram, Pavel Durov. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry considers the persecution of these individuals for their political beliefs and views to be unacceptable.
-
- 16 October 2024, 15:44
On October 15, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Iran.
-
- 16 October 2024, 14:19
On October 16, a complaint was filed with the Tbilisi City Court against the decision of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs' Migration Department to deny political asylum to Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azel TV website, his lawyer, Keti Chutlashvili told Turan.
Leave a review