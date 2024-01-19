U.S. Yet To Designate RFERL reporter Alsu Kurmasheva As Wrongfully Detained By Russia
U.S. Yet To Designate RFERL reporter Alsu Kurmasheva As Wrongfully Detained By Russia
The State Department said Thursday it 'continues to look into' options to designate jailed RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who has been held since October in Russia, as "wrongfully detained", which will empower the Biden administration to explore avenues to try to secure her release, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"It is a case that we continue to focus an enormous amount of attention on," spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions on the matter.
He went on to add, "And as I have said a number of times that just because we have not made a wrongful detention determination at any point does not indicate anything about the work that we are doing or about what our future posture may be. We are constantly gathering information in all of these cases, assessing facts, assessing law in helping us guide – in helping guide us to what ultimately will be the right determination.
Kurmasheva, an editor with RFE/RL Tatar-Bashkir Service, has already spent three months in Russian jail under false accusations, such as failure to register as a foreign agent. Last month Moscow authorities levied additional charges against her accusing her of disseminating “fake” news about Russia’s armed forces, carrying a potential punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
-
- Finance
- 19 January 2024 11:15
-
Politics
-
- 19 January 2024, 18:06
The trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on January 19. The court dismissed the defense's petition, human rights defender Zafar Akhmedov told reporters. The lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint against Hajiyev and transfer him to house arrest. The court refused to do this "under the absurd pretext that there are unsolicited witnesses, and their safety must be taken into account."
-
- 19 January 2024, 17:11
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the arrest of Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the online publication “Abzas Media.” The investigation opposed the release of the girl, arguing that she could hide, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. However, the defense pointed out the inconsistency of these allegations, since Gasimova appeared at the investigation twice on the first call. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint.
-
- 19 January 2024, 17:09
Head of State Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules of State Control over Children's Rights". According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ensure the identification of persons involved in the involvement of children in pornography and take measures provided for by law.
-
- 19 January 2024, 16:37
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of investigative journalist Hafiz Babala against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. According to lawyer Rasul Jafarov, at the meeting Babaly repeated that the charges of smuggling and criminal prosecution against him are related to his journalistic investigations.
Leave a review