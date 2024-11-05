"We Stand With People Of Georgia," U.S. Says, As Thousands Protest 'Stolen Election' In Tbilisi
The United States said Monday that it had made clear that it supports the people of Georgia and their hopes of joining the EU, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"Of course we stand with the people of Georgia," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions about the latest demonstrations in Tbilisi as thousands took to the street Monday night to demand new elections, a week after the Kremlin-backed Georgian Dream declared itself the winner amid allegations of vote-rigging.
Opposition leaders called for continuous waves of protest and civil resistance until the new elections are called. A new protest is planned for today.
When asked by TURAN for elaboration on U.S. support to Georgian people, Miller reminded that Washington responded to the GD government’s passage of a controversial "foreign influence" law by suspending $95 million of the assistance and by putting other assistance under review.
"We will continue to look at whether there are additional measures that are appropriate and if so, we won’t hesitate to use them," the spokesperson said.
As for potential sanctions against GD leaders including its founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, Miller said, "I don’t have any announcements to make about what additional sanctions activities we might take."
Georgian opposition and the country's pro-European president, Salome Zurabishvili, refused to recognize the validity of the latest election results, alleging massive fraud and Russian interference.
Two American polling firms have also said last week that the official election results suggest manipulation because they diverged so sharply in favor of GD from exit polls the companies conducted for pro-opposition outlets.
Politics
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:17
Polad Aslanov, founder of the religious website xeberman.com, who went on hunger strike in the colony on 4 November, was forcibly transferred to the Penitentiary Service hospital in the evening of the same day. This was reported to Turan by his wife Gulmira Aslanov.
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:01
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the preopening of the Ukrainian Center in Baku, scheduled for 9 November 2024 at 12 pm. The Ukrainian Center, originally established to promote Ukrainian culture, language, heritage and education in Azerbaijan, has been renovated and expanded to better serve its mission.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:45
The health condition of activist Nijat Ibrahim has sharply worsened while he remains in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan news agency. According to her, Ibrahim called today to report severe back pain, and he can barely move. Recently, his blood pressure has also risen, and doctors have diagnosed him with hypertension.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:31
On Sunday, November 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Upon his arrival at Manas 2 International Airport in Bishkek, Aliyev was greeted with a ceremonial honor guard and welcomed by Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, Akylbek Japarov, along with other officials.
Leave a review