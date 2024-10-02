What is happening in Azerbaijan is unacceptable - PACE deputies
Repression against critics of the authorities and civil society continues in Azerbaijan. All this is absolutely unacceptable for a member country of the Council of Europe. Frank Schwabe, head of the German delegation to the PACE, said this in a conversation with 'Turan' correspondent.
‘We have talked a lot about it at the meetings of the commissions and the situation is terrible. It is enough to recall Baku's refusal to allow a mission of the Committee Against Torture into the country. In general, it is absolutely unacceptable that torture takes place in the country of a PACE member,’ the MP said.
Is there a possibility that the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE will be restored? In response to this question, Schwabe said that after the decision on 24 January to deprive the delegation of the right to vote, the situation in Azerbaijan has further deteriorated.
‘Baku has declared 76 PACE deputies persona non grate, and what dialogue can we talk about? At the same time, the number of political prisoners is growing in the country. It would seem that on the eve of COP29 there will be positive changes, however, we see the opposite,’ Schwabe concluded.
‘What is happening in Azerbaijan is alarming and PACE should send a clear signal to official Baku that it is necessary to stop these negative phenomena’. PACE rapporteur on Azerbaijan Lise Christoffersen said.
‘Of particular concern are the arrests of journalists, civil society activists and critics of the government. Also of concern is the legislation that allows all these arrests to take place. I mean: the Law On Political Parties, the Law On Media and other amendments to the legislation that allow the persecution of non-governmental organisations.’
In order to return to the Council of Europe Azerbaijan must change its attitude to this organisation and cooperate with the institute of the Council of Europe, she said.
Asked whether there are positive signals from Baku in this direction, Christophersen answered in the negative.
- 2 October 2024, 17:12
By order of the head of state, Tofig Hasanov has been deprived of the rank of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Homeland." According to the order, Hasanov was convicted by the Serious Crimes Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He was arrested in 2023 by the State Security Service for large-scale abuse of power and bribery and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- 2 October 2024, 16:47
Yerevan does not see the political will from Baku to sign the agreed part of the peace agreement, and discussions about "Western Azerbaijan" create an impression of territorial claims against Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Wednesday at the Warsaw Security Forum. "We see that the Azerbaijani side simply does not want to sign the agreement, raising new demands... They say that all points of the draft document need to be agreed upon. However, there is no such agreement in the world that would address all the problems between the parties. We propose to sign this document and then negotiate other issues," “Sputnik Armenia” quoted Mirzoyan.
It is regrettable that co-operation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe has reached a stalemate, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the current chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and Lithuania's Foreign Minister, said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Last July, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) issued a public statement to address the persistent lack of co-operation by the Azerbaijani authorities. We are concerned about the reported violations of the right to freedom of expression and the imposition of disproportionate criminal sanctions to limit freedom of expression in Azerbaijan.
Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, has been on a hunger strike for twelve days in a detention center in Georgia. He is demanding the suspension of his extradition process to Azerbaijan and the cessation of what he calls unjust criminal prosecution.
