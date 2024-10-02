What is happening in Azerbaijan is unacceptable - PACE deputies

Repression against critics of the authorities and civil society continues in Azerbaijan. All this is absolutely unacceptable for a member country of the Council of Europe. Frank Schwabe, head of the German delegation to the PACE, said this in a conversation with 'Turan' correspondent.

‘We have talked a lot about it at the meetings of the commissions and the situation is terrible. It is enough to recall Baku's refusal to allow a mission of the Committee Against Torture into the country. In general, it is absolutely unacceptable that torture takes place in the country of a PACE member,’ the MP said.

Is there a possibility that the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE will be restored? In response to this question, Schwabe said that after the decision on 24 January to deprive the delegation of the right to vote, the situation in Azerbaijan has further deteriorated.

‘Baku has declared 76 PACE deputies persona non grate, and what dialogue can we talk about? At the same time, the number of political prisoners is growing in the country. It would seem that on the eve of COP29 there will be positive changes, however, we see the opposite,’ Schwabe concluded.

‘What is happening in Azerbaijan is alarming and PACE should send a clear signal to official Baku that it is necessary to stop these negative phenomena’. PACE rapporteur on Azerbaijan Lise Christoffersen said.

‘Of particular concern are the arrests of journalists, civil society activists and critics of the government. Also of concern is the legislation that allows all these arrests to take place. I mean: the Law On Political Parties, the Law On Media and other amendments to the legislation that allow the persecution of non-governmental organisations.’

In order to return to the Council of Europe Azerbaijan must change its attitude to this organisation and cooperate with the institute of the Council of Europe, she said.

Asked whether there are positive signals from Baku in this direction, Christophersen answered in the negative.