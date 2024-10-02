U.S. Call For International Condemnation Of Iran’s 'Brazen' Attack On Israel

The United States on Tuesday called Iran’s missile attack against Israel “brazen and unacceptable” saying it was a “state-on-state attack to defend” terror organizations, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

“Every nation in the world must join us in condemning it,” State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.

"Israel – with help from the United States and partners – was able to defeat this attack, and we’re going to consult with them in the days forward," the spokesperson said when responding to TURAN's questions.

However Miller declined to reveal other involved countries, saying he'd let them speak for themselves.

Miller also denied reports that Iran had passed along a message to the U.S. prior to the attack. "We had no warning from the government of Iran that they were going to launch such an attack," he said, adding it was "absolutely false".