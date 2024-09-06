White House to Putin: Stop Talking About Our Elections, Period

The White House on Thursday served Russian President Vladimir Putin a rather blunt piece of advice: He shouldn't be favoring anybody in the U.S. elections one way or another.

"Putin ought to stop talking about our elections, period... The only people who should get to determine who the next president of the United States is is the American people," John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, told reporters during a call, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

Kirby was responding to Putin's latest claim during the Eastern Economic Forum, where he was quoted as saying that he wanted Kamala Harris to win the next presidential election because President Joe Biden endorsed her - and because she has an “expressive and infectious laugh”.

“Our favorite, if you can call it that, was the current president Mr. Biden,” Putin said, with a smirk.

"We would greatly appreciate it if Mr. Putin would, A, stop talking about our election and, B, stop interfering in it," Kirby responded.