18 kg of marijuana were seized from two drug couriers

Elhan Alihanov and his friend Ravil Rafiagayev were detained during an operation conducted by employees of the Main Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Baku. During a personal search and inspection of Rafiagayev's car, 18 kg of dried marijuana were found and seized, as well as bank cards that were used in drug trafficking, the Interior Ministry reported.

The detainees testified that, on the instructions of a foreign person whom they met on social networks on the Internet, they took drugs in the Garadagh district of Baku. A lawsuit has been filed, and a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen by the court decision against Alihanov and Rafiagayev.