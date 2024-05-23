Windy weather is expected in Baku, rain is expected in the regions

On Friday, May 24, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation. However, in some parts of the peninsula, rain is expected in some places during the day. A north-easterly wind will blow, which will be replaced by a moderate north-westerly wind in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +13 +17°, during the day +21 +26°, the National Hydrometeorology Service reports.

Rains are expected in some areas of Azerbaijan on Friday, intense in some places, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, hail and fog, and snow in high-altitude areas. The air temperature at night will be +10 +15°, during the day - +18 +23 °. In the mountains, +3 +8° is expected at night, +10 +15° during the day.