6 persons attempting to violate state border detained

As a result of border and operative-search activities in the sphere of ensuring security of the state border and combating illegal migration, 6 persons trying to violate the state border of Azerbaijan have been detained.

Thus, on 2 October, one citizen of Iran and two citizens of Pakistan were detained in the service area of the border detachment ‘Khudat’. On 4 October, border guards detained two citizens of Algeria in the service area of ‘Shamkir’ border guard detachment.

On 7 October border guards prevented an attempt to violate the border by a citizen of Syria in the service area of separate border division ‘Nakhchivan’.

As a result of investigative measures it was established that the detainees intended to illegally emigrate to European countries.

Investigative measures are ongoing to identify the illegal migration channel.