A cold snap with precipitation is expected

A new wave of cooling is moving towards Azerbaijan. From February 15 to the 17th, cold weather with precipitation in the form of snow is expected in the country, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported. During this period, the speed of the north-westerly wind in Baku and Absheron will reach 15-20 meters. On February 16, the wind speed will increase to 23-28 meters per second. On February 16-17, precipitation in the form of sleet and snow is expected in Baku. The air temperature will drop by 5-10 degrees during this period.

Similar weather conditions will remain in the country until February 18, with heavy snowfall expected in foothill and mountainous areas. The strength of the easterly wind on February 16-17 will be 15-18 meters per second, and in some places 23-25 meters.