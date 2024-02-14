A cold snap with precipitation is expected
A new wave of cooling is moving towards Azerbaijan. From February 15 to the 17th, cold weather with precipitation in the form of snow is expected in the country, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported. During this period, the speed of the north-westerly wind in Baku and Absheron will reach 15-20 meters. On February 16, the wind speed will increase to 23-28 meters per second. On February 16-17, precipitation in the form of sleet and snow is expected in Baku. The air temperature will drop by 5-10 degrees during this period.
Similar weather conditions will remain in the country until February 18, with heavy snowfall expected in foothill and mountainous areas. The strength of the easterly wind on February 16-17 will be 15-18 meters per second, and in some places 23-25 meters.
During an operational measures by employees of the Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azer Gasimov, previously convicted, and his friend Arif Aliyev were detained in the Khatai district of Baku. During the inspection of these persons, as well as a search in Aliyev's house, 4 kg of heroin, 18 kg of marijuana, 2 kg opium and 2 kg of methamphetamine were found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detainees admitted that the drugs were smuggled from Iran and they were going to sell them.
Zamin Salayev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who is in custody, complains about the deterioration of conditions in prison. On February 13, during a telephone conversation, Zamin complained of health problems and deteriorating conditions of his detention, his wife Saida Salayeva told Turan. "His legs are swollen, his heart hurts. Despite this, he was transferred to another building, where there are more prisoners, it is very crowded, and living conditions are worse," Salayev's wife said.
"SİMA İmza" – new generation digital signature, created by AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, continues to expand its functionality.
A trial has ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, the participants of which, with their criminal acts, characterize the mores in the Azerbaijani political beau monde. The trial began on October 1, 2023.
