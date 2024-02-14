A giant landslide covered the workers of a gold mine in Turkey

As a result of the landslide that occurred on February 13 at the “Chopler” gold mine in the Ilich district of the Turkish province of Erzincan, nine employees were trapped underground. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that a search and rescue operation involving 400 people is taking place in the region.

The tragedy occurred as a result of a landslide with a volume of 10 million cubic meters of earth, which was moving at a speed of 10 meters per second. Some of the mine workers simply did not have time to escape from the huge mass of the earth.