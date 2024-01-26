A human rights activist has announced the disappearance of blogger Arzu Sayadoglu
A few days ago, blogger Arzu Sayadoglu disappeared, his family cannot contact him for the third day, human rights activist Rufat Safarov stated.
According to him, the blogger disappeared after speaking on the YouTube channel “Azad soz,” where he criticized the authorities and called on people to "not be silent" and participate in peaceful protests.
"After that, Sayadoglu disappeared. For the third day now, his relatives cannot get in touch with him," the human rights activist said. The blogger ran the YouTube channel “Arzu Sayadoğlu" and often criticized the political situation and official arbitrariness.
The Interior Ministry and other law enforcement agencies could not be reached for comment.
- 27 January 2024, 13:17
Precipitation is expected in places in Baku and Apsheron peninsula on Sunday, 28 January. There is possibility of wet snow in some areas at night. Precipitation will gradually stop in the afternoon. A strengthening north-western wind will blow at night and in the morning at times. Air temperature will be +1 +4° at night, +4 +6° in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
- 27 January 2024, 00:26
The passenger ship "PS 173" gave a distress signal at about 21.00 on 26 January after the crew found water filling in the bow when the ship was in the Caspian Sea near Bulla Island, 30 km away from the Apsheron coast.
- 26 January 2024, 17:27
Araz Aliyev, a member of the “Platform III of the Republic” and the NIDA Movement, appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a demand to return electronic devices and personal belongings seized from him during his detention. Aliyev was detained on December 23, and the next day he was administratively arrested for 25 days on charges of "petty hooliganism" and "disobeying the police." He denied the accusations and linked them to his political activities.
- 26 January 2024, 17:15
The trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource, and Elnur Shukurov, the head of the “Sada TV” YouTube channel, continued in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes on Friday. The lawyers made their closing remarks today. According to lawyer Fakhraddin Mehdiyev, the defense asked to dismiss the criminal case.
