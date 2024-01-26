A human rights activist has announced the disappearance of blogger Arzu Sayadoglu

A few days ago, blogger Arzu Sayadoglu disappeared, his family cannot contact him for the third day, human rights activist Rufat Safarov stated.

According to him, the blogger disappeared after speaking on the YouTube channel “Azad soz,” where he criticized the authorities and called on people to "not be silent" and participate in peaceful protests.

"After that, Sayadoglu disappeared. For the third day now, his relatives cannot get in touch with him," the human rights activist said. The blogger ran the YouTube channel “Arzu Sayadoğlu" and often criticized the political situation and official arbitrariness.

The Interior Ministry and other law enforcement agencies could not be reached for comment.